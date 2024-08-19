Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Waters by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Waters by 1,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.81. The company had a trading volume of 231,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,460. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average of $323.20. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

