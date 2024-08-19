Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246,258 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,258 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 101,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 530.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. 1,608,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

