Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,944 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250,273. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.