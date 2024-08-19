Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $118.37. 2,180,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

