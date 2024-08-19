Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,671 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $45,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.03. 3,129,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,656. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

