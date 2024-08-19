Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 41,136 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.26. 2,990,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,758. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,656,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,656,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,238 shares of company stock worth $51,819,454. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

