Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,662 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,837,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $8.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.82. 461,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

