Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $110,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

