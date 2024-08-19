Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $167.58. 434,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,880. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

