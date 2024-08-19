Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 353,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

