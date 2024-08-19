Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $346.77. The stock had a trading volume of 192,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,378. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

