Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.56 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.78. 6,008,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

