Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,971. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

