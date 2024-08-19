Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

ROK traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,019. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average is $272.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

