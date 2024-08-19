Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.43. 474,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,915. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

