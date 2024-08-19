Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $186,693,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 21.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

NYSE RS traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.21. 134,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,683. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.44.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

