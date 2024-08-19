Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 456,516 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,165.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,516 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,484,000 after buying an additional 978,780 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 355,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.53. 13,438,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,201,845. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

