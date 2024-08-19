NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 0.3%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $83.49. Approximately 2,177,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,501,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

