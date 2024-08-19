NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $96.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NKE opened at $83.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

