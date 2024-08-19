Nexum (NEXM) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $74.05 million and $14,731.34 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

