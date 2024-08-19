New York Community Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 31,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical volume of 17,522 call options.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 2,895,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 949,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 315,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

