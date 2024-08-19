Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $346.72 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $346.72 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,601.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00571323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00257483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,462,373,388 coins and its circulating supply is 44,770,616,794 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

