Needham & Company LLC Trims Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price to $12.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
