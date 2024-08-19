National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on National Beverage

National Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 186,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.