National Bankshares Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$10.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

