National Bankshares Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$255.00 Price Target

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) received a C$255.00 price objective from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$221.97. The company had a trading volume of 157,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$216.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$214.29. The stock has a market cap of C$27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

