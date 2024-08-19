National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Yvon Charest Acquires 325 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$117.87. 878,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,167. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$118.77. The company has a market cap of C$41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.13.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$114.85.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

