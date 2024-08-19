Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.37

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 59342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

