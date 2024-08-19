Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.04. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.