Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.04. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
