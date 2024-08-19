Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $114.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.15.

DUK opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

