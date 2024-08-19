Morgan Stanley Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. 86,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

