Morgan Stanley Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $49.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on X

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.