Morgan Stanley Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $119.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $37,393,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

