Montchanin Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 5.4% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,311 shares of company stock worth $4,109,391. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.08. 8,170,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,122,785. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

