Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $603.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,754. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

