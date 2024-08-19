MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,541,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

