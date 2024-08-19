MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,718,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.