Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $210,051.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 911,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,155,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 706,679 shares of company stock worth $9,204,818 in the last 90 days. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

