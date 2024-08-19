Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $210,051.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 911,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,155,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,679 shares of company stock worth $9,204,818 in the last 90 days. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

