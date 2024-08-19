Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.