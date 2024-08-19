Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIGO. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 513.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

