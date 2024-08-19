Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 5,111 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

AXP traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.05. 1,652,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

