Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after buying an additional 295,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

