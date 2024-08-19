MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Position Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU stock remained flat at $3.54 during midday trading on Monday. 8,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,290. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

