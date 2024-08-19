Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cfra from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.25.

Get Metro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRU

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRU opened at C$83.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.