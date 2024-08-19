MetisDAO Price Reaches $30.94 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $30.94 or 0.00052361 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $184.29 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,101.20 or 1.00016510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,951,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.19733989 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $4,313,645.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.