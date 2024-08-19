Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $3,104,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $174.16. 4,303,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

