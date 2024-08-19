Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,325 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 104,422 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 89,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 80,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 265,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.