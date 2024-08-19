Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VGT stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.31. 479,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,219. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.