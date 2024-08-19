Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $215,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,977 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $72.87. 2,706,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

