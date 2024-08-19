Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.15. 97,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $282.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

