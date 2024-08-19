Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,994 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 317.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.10 on Monday, reaching $481.13. 19,608,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,897,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.94. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

